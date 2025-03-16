WHEN WILL HICHILEMA STOP?- Fred M’membe

WHEN WILL HICHILEMA STOP?

Mulumendo, nashako ubufi! The current Constitution is very, very clear on equitable representation of youth, women, and persons with disabilities when it comes to appointments.

The problem has been his unwillingness to follow the Constitution. Article 259 of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) [No. 2 of 2016] reads:

(1) Where a person is empowered to make a nomination or an appointment to a public office, that person shall ensure —

(a) that the person being nominated or appointed has the requisite qualification to discharge the functions of the office, as prescribed or specified in public office circulars or establishment registers;

(b) that fifty percent of each gender is nominated or appointed from the total available positions, unless it is not practicable to do so; and

(c) equitable representation of the youth and persons with disabilities, where these qualify for nomination or appointment.

(2) A person empowered to make a nomination or appointment to a public office shall, where possible, ensure that the nomination or appointment reflects the regional diversity of the people of Zambia.

What’s wrong with this Mr Hakainde Hichilema?

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party