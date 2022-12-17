When Will Zambians Breath? UPND Praise Singer asks HH

WHEN WILL ZAMBIANS BREATH? UPND PRAISE SINGERASKS HH

UPND Diaspora ‘Praise Singer’ Challenges President Hichilema To Address Zambians On Pressing Economic Issues

A US-based self-styled UPND supporter George Mtonga has asked President Hakainde Hichilema to face the nation and address pressing issues.

Mtonga says Zambians are at sea with lot of issues concerning their well-being.

“Mr president we need your position on [the] cost of living, medicine in hospitals, the fertilizer debacle, fuel prices and what the Zambian people should be expecting considering that these things are not where we would want them to be,” he says posting on President Hichilema’s Facebook page.

“We need some leadership on this matter and we are not getting it from any member of our government or cabinet something.”

Mtonga said Zambians were not satisfied on the issuet he had raised and it appeared the UPND vision was without direction.

“The President needs to have one of his speak to the nation events and address these formidable issues. I want to know when we should expect things to be better,” he said.

“We know they are horrible right now but help the Zambian people know their sacrifice is for something. When will they breath? The President needs to come to the front of these issues and give a vision.”

The UPND government is coming under intense pressure from its members over poor management of the country’s economy – Zambian Digest.