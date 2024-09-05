WHERE ARE ALL THE ACCUSERS? WHY HAVE THEY SUDDENLY GONE QUIET?



By Nevers Mumba



Where are all the negative foreign policy peddlers who accused this President of being a puppet of imperialism and that we did not have a bilateral relationship with China?



Even when we tried to clarify the fact that Zambia’s foreign policy disposition allows us to engange with anyone, east or west, as long as the Zambian interest is well noted and respected, and that we face neither east or west, but we face forward with our people, we were called all sorts of names.



You see folks, that is the cheap and retrogressive politics that Zambians must reject.



We cannot build a nation on politics of personal hatred. Our politics must be about improving the quality of life for all Zambians.



Congratulations and well done Mr.President on the many deliverables this particular trip has helped you deliver back home. We eagerly await the impact of these initiatives to be felt on the ground.