WHERE BURUNDI DONATES FOOD AID TO A SUCCESSFUL AGRICULTURAL SHOW AS EXHIBITOR ZESCO ALSO EXHIBITS 20 HOURS LOADSHEDDING- Kasebamashila Kaseba



By Kasebamashila Kaseba

WHERE BURUNDI DONATES FOOD AID TO A SUCCESSFUL AGRICULTURAL SHOW AS EXHIBITOR ZESCO ALSO EXHIBITS 20 HOURS LOADSHEDDING!

The Ngoni Nc’wala ceremony is the ceremony of the first fruits or the first crops.

There should be no Nc’wala during a crop or climate change disaster of drought or floods.

Nc’wala 2024 was perhaps the most successful so far.

The Lozi Kuomboka ceremony celebrates getting out or escaping Barotse plains flood water.

When there is not enough water, Kuomboka is cancelled or has been canceled.

However, Kuomboka 2024 with two guests of honour the Chitimukulu and “uninvited” HH seemed the best so far.

While Kuomboka celebrated the Zambezi barotse plains up scream, ZESCO at Victoria Falls and Kariba power stations suffered the lowest water levels in many years.

That is how similarly 96th Agricultural and Commercial Show of Zambia (ACSZ) 2024 is successfully ongoing with guest of honour also donating food aid to Zambia or in a sense to the Agricultural and Commercial Show of Zambia.

ONE ZAMBIA – TWO IRONIES