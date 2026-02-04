WHERE DID THE ARABS TAKE OUR FOREFATHERS THEY CAPTURED AS SLAVES? WHY DON’T WE SEE BLACK PEOPLE IN ARAB LANDS LIKE WE SEE THEM IN THE WESTERN WORLD?





This is a heavy and factual historical question that must always be asked within private and public spaces alike.





During the Arab Indian Ocean slave trade, slaves were captured in Kenya, Mozambique, Madagascar, Tanzania, Malawi, Southern Rhodesia [now Zimbabwe] and Northern Rhodesia [now Zambia] and they were taken to Zanzibar to be sold. Mombasa was a route for them to pass through.





”Where did the Arabs take black people from East and West and Southern Africa? What really happened to them? Why don’t we see thriving black populations in Arab lands as we see them in the Western world?





The captured slaves were sold to Central Asian countries which includes Saudi, Yemen, Oman, Iraq, Syria, Jordan and Iran. Some were sold to India, Pakistan and Persia.





Were they all killed? No, they were castrated. All the males were taken through the process of making them eunuchs which led to the deaths of a very large number of them. This was due to lack of proper medication those days. The process was very crude and just a few survived it.





This also meant that the black seed was completely exterminated and therefore no future generations of black people continued to live in those lands.





The black women on the other hand served as concubines, household workers and some were ‘lucky’ to be married by some Arabs or serve as sx toys for young Arabs to practice on. Remember Arabs are very polygamous and some men took wives from the slaves. This lot survived better than those that served as servants. Many of the latter died out of terrible beatings and mistreatments.





The slave children served as servants and watchmen…and males would face the horrific castration whenever they got to puberty.



All castrated black men did hard labour jobs, served in their armies and security systems.





Child bearing for black people was not allowed and therefore the black generation eventually ceased to exist.



Black women were only allowed to bear mixed children into Arab homes and their black identities were rubbed off completely. Practice of foreign culture was not allowed and this meant that everyone had to arabise as much as they could to stand a chance to survive. Those kids borne of black women could only be fathered by Arabs and eventually were counted as Arabs not Africans.





Since there was no direct black seed within those lands…the black people genetics was completely lost with generation after generation of reproduction.





There were no free black people in Arab lands ever like many were in the West. All black people remained slaves and a large majority lost their lives men and women alike.





There was no freedom to identify as anything else in Arab lands but as Arabs.



Currently in Arabia, they don’t teach their populations anything to do with slavery history and how black people lived amongst them in the past. It’s like a highly guarded history meant to cut out any genetic links with black people. It also ensures that none of their populations follow up their ancestry to then find out that they have black blood within them. Blackness is highly despised within Arab culture.





Today we have Arabs with deeper skin tones but they are very few, very mixed and fully arabised without any black history told to them.





In short, black African people in Arab lands simply don’t exist…but the blood runs in them though the women that sired children with them.





Religion also played a big role in the survival of the slaves. None that rejected Islam survived an extra day. They were slaughtered like goats. Imagine a whooping 20 million African slaves taken by Arabs and yet none survived!





Examples of afro Arabs include the Oman, Saudi,Iraq and Zanzibarians.



What are your views on the way Arabs treated the captured slaves from our lands?