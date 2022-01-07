By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Government has stated that the long-term plans for the fuel sector are that TAZAMA Pipeline will be transporting finished products.

This means that there will be no need for the refinery.

So where do they want to take the refinery units of INDENI Petroleum Refinery ?

And when TAZAMA pipeline begins to transport finished products, the likelihood and risks of regular pipeline vandalism rises.

We know that investors could not believe that Zambia was selling motor vehicle assembly plants for LENCO, Livingstone Motor Assembly, and companies like Dunlop and other industrial units.

The investors were excited to buy these companies with multimillion dollar machinery assets.

After transaction process of privatisation were completed, the investors relocated the industrial units to Zimbabwe and South Africa.

So where do they want to take the Indeni Refinery?

Tukasambilila lilali?