where does the money for toll fees go if not for the intended purpose of road development? -Chishimba Kambwili

Dr. Chishimba Kambwili
Njipusheko
Why do we pay road tax ?
We pay road tax as a contribution to the government, this tax is supposed to be used for projects such as, highway maintenance, general road works and rehabilitation. We pay road tax to help secure our safety on the roads, where does the money for road tax go ?
Why do we pay toll fees ?
We tediously have to remove our own money from our pockets whenever we are on the road, surely all the billions generated from tollgates can’t be used to rehabilitate the great north road ? Or perhaps I am missing something here, where does the money for toll fees go if not for the intended purpose of road development ?
I am advising the minister of transport, it isn’t about road blocks, it’s about utilizing the money you raise from your citizens in order to build them better and safer roads.
Look at where the money goes and you will find the solution.
If you are serious about saving peoples lives, please utilize the very money they pay through road tax and toll fees.
CK
Well checked CK your concern has substance here. I have always wondered where funds collected from tall-gates go when our roads condition are pathetic. You only enjoy the ride when the wheels touches the tall-gate pavement, immediately you drive off you are received with potholes again; especially this Lusaka-Ndola road. Under PF I never wondered much because I knew their behaviour where money is concerned, and I have been wondering since the New Dawn took office because nobody has come out to explain something on this matter; can someone explain where the monies go please.
Where does the money for road toll fees go? Excellent question.
When PF left power, they left a debt , mainly to road contractors, to the tune of 17 billion dollars? This money has to be paid.
Why didn’t you ask the same question during the PF time? Where was the money going?