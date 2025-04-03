By Simon Mulenga Mwila

Where Has the $8 Billion Gone, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema?



The U.S. Envoy has spoken the hard truth that Zambia has received $8 billion in donations, yet there is nothing tangible to show for it. The question every reasonable Zambian must ask is: Where has this money gone?





With no major infrastructure projects, a struggling economy, unbearable load shedding, and skyrocketing prices of essential goods, this administration must explain how such massive financial aid has vanished into thin air.





Even basic projects like those toilets they commissioned on the Copperbelt could never consume billions, yet they proudly showcase them as major achievements.





Even the Ndola-Lusaka dual carriageway a critical project isn’t even funded by these donations; it’s being built on a Chinese loan, and now China is collecting revenue from our tollgates to recover their money.





Even the CDF projects they claim to do doing using the huge amounts allocated to each consitituencey are below average! A block of substandard classrooms can chew such sums of money.



So, again, as reasonable citizens we ask must ask this government; Where did the $8 billion go?





Zambians were promised transparency and economic revival, but all we see is debt, excuses, worsening living conditions and arrests/persecutions of critical voices against this failed regime. This government must stop blaming the past and start accounting for the present. Until they do, the only thing growing under UPND is public frustration and people are fed up of them.





Meanwhile the countdown continues, 497 Days to go.



Simon Mulenga Mwila.