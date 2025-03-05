Where is Emmanuel Mwamba, Sureties Remanded until they pay assured amount





Patriotic Front leader, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba’s sureties; Boniface Mwansa Chibeka and Boniface Bwalya Chipasha have been remanded in custody as the court ordered them to pay K10,000 each for not availing the accused person before court.





As at press time, the sureties have paid the assured amounts.



Magistrate Amy Masoja refused to get the explanation that Mr. Mwamba would return at the month-end and ordered the sureties to be remanded in custody or not until they pay the K10,000 each.





This is the case in which Mwamba and 3 others are charged with the misdemeanor offence of disorderly conduct at Kabwata Police Station