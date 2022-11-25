Where Is Our Fertilizer – Charles Kakula

Former Catholic Priesthood student Charles kakula writes..

Mr Hakainde Hichilema his a self proclemed Angel Gabriel, who always thinks his Holy and Smart. If I may ask Mr Hakainde Hichilema a question Where is the fertilizer he promised the farmers? He promised the zambian people to reduce..

25Kg bag of melie melial from k180 to k50. 50kg bag of fertilizer from k900 to k250 He also promised the zambian people that once “we swain in 10hrs by 14hrs US Dollar will be reduced? Kashi he was lying to the zambian people.

If President Hakainde Hichilema thinks the Zambian people will vote for him with his fake CDF which has not even reached the zambian people, fake free Education and now he has Even filled to deliver fertilizer to the farmers on time.

I can assure President Hakainde Hichilema that he will be shocked and disappointed in 2026, because the zambian people their have aready moved on and UPND has lost popularity on the ground.

PeP National youth chairperson Charles kakula

Charles kakula

Pep national youth chairperson.