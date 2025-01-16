Where is the Final Forensic Audit Report On Ministry of Health- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Where is the Final Forensic Audit Report On Ministry of Health and ZMMSA





ON the 6th of December,2024 President Hakainde Hichilema issued a statement concerning the Forensic Audit conducted at the Ministry of Health and ZMMSA .





He announced that the investigation findings will be published by 31st December 2024.





Sir what date is it? Where is the Report? When are you going to deal with the thieving culprits? Or do they have protection because the Report fingers a Minister, senior staff and those that benefit from the pillage and looting at the Ministry of Health and ZMMSA?