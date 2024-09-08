WHERE WAS DR. E.C. LUNGU’ s MONEY WHEN HE SOUGHT HELP FROM OTHERS TO SPONSOR HIS PRESIDENTIAL BID



I had insomnia as I thought through this question in the night! Our former head of state is quoted in one interview with a VOA journalist bragging that he was an accomplished legal practioner before he joined politics as such has been wondering about those questioning the source of fortunes his nucleus family members have and been failing to acquit themselves on as such ending as forfeitures to the State.



While this sounds a plausible argument to an outsider and a young Zambian, I found it lacking merit because I am aware just like many other senior citizens are, that this is the man whose vulnerability was very apparent after the denise of Mr. Michael Sata during that power struggle between him and Mr. Miles Sampa at a time then acting President of the PF and this Great Nation, Dr. Guy Scott aligned himself to the Sampa camp, withheld possible support resources from the party and maybe Govt coffers as such had to be literally sponsored by well-wishers among whom was the tycoon Monsieur Willie Nsanda ( the man who during the Sata days was the sole member of the Roads Development Agency – RDA) as such could have looted enough to assume the sponsorship of a Presidential candidate hoping to do a State capture once the preferred candidate came out victorious out of an election!

Where was bo Lungu ‘ s money then to become this vulnerable ? We heard that it was during the same time when Dr. Bwezani Banda also became a Kumawa sponsor .

If he had the money he claims he had, why didn’t it help him then? My guess is as good as yours as such , I plead with our elderly statesman to just allow the due process of the law take its course and if it closes on him someday, let him not blame any one but himself because facts are there to disapprove his very loud claims of victimisation.



Miguel Inambao Mwiya

( DPCT leader , Nalolo district ).