Whether You Like It Or Not, Edgar Chagwa Lungu Will Rule Zambia Again In 2026- Prophet Isaac Amata

Whether You Like It Or Not, Edgar Chagwa Lungu Will Rule Zambia Again In 2026, Says Prophet Isaac Amata Who Missed The 2021 Zambia Elections Prophecy.

Prior To The 2021 General Elections, The Same Amata Strengthened Then Head Of State Edgar Lungu Through A Claimed Prophecy That He Was Winning Polls With A Landslide Victory.

Fortunately The Then Opposition Leader Hakainde Hichilema Became Victorious, A Situation That Prompted Amata To Blame Zambians For Not Listening To His Advice.