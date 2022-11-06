PoliticsPFUPND Which 8 is the correct one?🤔KBF8 FM8 HK8 EM8 GBM8 MS8 BM8 CK8 By zamobserver - November 6, 2022 1 39 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Which 8 is the correct one?🤔 KBF8 FM8 HK8 EM8 GBM8 MS8 BM8 CK8
I think that Emmanuel Mwamba should become the leader of PF. He is the only person who has shown maturity in democratic politics. He has always argued from FACTS and he is also a very good communicator. He would beat HH on communication skills. Chishimba Kambwili is ok, but he often speaks before he thinks. He is good for cadres but they are not enough of them in Zambia to win him a vote without resorting to violence. Besides that, Southern Province considers him hostis humani generis. Miles Sampa is still a child and he should wait another 10 years to grow up. GBM is like CK. He also speaks without facts and is intellectually deficient. He may be a good businessman but he is not a leader. Brian Mundubile and Chitalu Chilufya are not political communicators. Their performances in the house have left much to be desired. The other two gentlemen could only wish that what happened to Edgar Lungu happens to them too.