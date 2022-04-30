SIMPLICITY!!

By Isaac Mwaipopo

I admire the simplicity of this man, I saw him wearing this shoe while he campaigned for Public Office. He won the elections and now Head of State.

Nothing much has changed about him. He still wears most of his old outfits, especially the ka ‘shoe’.

While others call it unpresidential, I think of this as simplicity. Life has levels, while most of us with quite limited resources try so hard to act and look rich by the cars we buy (mostly obtained through bank loans) expensive suits (at times gotten through lay by), luxurious wrist watches and so fourth.

There are some with real time wealth who opt to keep it simple, its all about choices I guess.

Happy Sabbath to All.