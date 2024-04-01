WHISTLE BLOWER PLATFORM COMING

IN LINE with its unwavering corruption fight, Government will soon launch a whistle-blowers platform to protect members of the public who report those engaging in the vice.

Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa says there is need to ensure protection of whistle-blowers and disciplining of those engaged in graft.

Mr Kangwa does not want a scenario where whistle-blowers are victimised because people they reported to alerted culprits about the identity of the informer.

“There’s need for us as a government to find a way of encouraging the community to talk to us. Supervisors must be people of integrity and ready to take appropriate action,” he said.

Mr Kangwa said during the recent launch of the report on the evaluation of the integrity committee programme.