WHISTLE BLOWER TESTIFIES IN KINGSLEY CHANDA’S CASE



A whistleblower has testified how Lusaka Archbishop Alick Banda was found in possession of a Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) vehicle, which was supposed to be allocated to members of staff.



Suzyo Ng’andu, 56, a former ZRA board secretary, testified before Lusaka Principal Magistrate, Sylvia Munyinya that her investigations revealed that Archbishop Banda was found in possession of a ZRA vehicle, which was meant to be allocated to employees.



She testified that two other vehicles were allocated to Heart of Mercy, a charity organization, and Derrick Mpundu, a mechanical engineer without a gate pass.

But when asked by defense lawyer, Wynter Kabimba on whether the issue of non-staff members purchasing ZRA vehicles was raised in a board meeting, Ng’andu responded in the negative.



She also confirmed that there was no policy prohibiting anyone from buying a vehicle and giving it to another person.



When further asked on whether the investigations revealed that the vehicles were stolen by former ZRA Commissioner General, Kingsley Chanda and Director Administration, Callistus Kaoma, Ms Ng’andu responded in the negative.



In this case, Chanda and Kaoma are jointly charged with willful failure to comply with procedures in the disposal of 22 used motor vehicles and abuse of authority.

It is alleged that between January 14, 2017, and December 31, 2020, Chanda and Kaoma willfully failed to comply with the law and procedure in the disposal of the vehicles.



CREDIT: Camnet TV