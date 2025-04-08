Breaking news



White House confirms 104% tariff on Chinese imports to take effect April 9





The White House has confirmed that a sweeping 104% tariff on Chinese imports will take effect at 12h01 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, marking a dramatic escalation in the ongoing trade standoff between the United States and China.





The announcement follows President Donald Trump’s recent ultimatum, in which he warned that an additional 50% tariff would be levied unless China rolled back its own 34% retaliatory tariff on American goods by April 8. With no such withdrawal from China, the new tariff will be added to existing levies, including a 20% duty implemented earlier this year and a previously announced 34% reciprocal tariff bringing the cumulative rate to 104%.





The move underscores deepening tensions between the world’s two largest economies and is expected to reverberate across global markets, potentially disrupting supply chains and driving up consumer prices in the U.S.