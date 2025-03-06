White House says it is ‘reconsidering’ Ukraine funding

I’m currently at the White House press briefing, where Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt refuses to be drawn into reporter’s questions regarding a pause in intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

While Leavitt said that – as far as military assistance – the US has simply paused and is “reconsidering” funding, she referred questions about intelligence sharing to the National Security Council and the Central Intelligence Agency.

Ukraine was overshadowed at this briefing by other matters, including tariffs and direct talks between the US and Hamas over the fate of hostages in Gaza.

By the standards of the White House, it was somewhat short.