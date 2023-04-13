White Onion supply dries up

Traders have spotted a lack of white onion on the market adding that the only little white onions available on are last year’s harvest which are normally stocked.

The shortages of white onion on the market has been caused by especially heavy rainfall which has been experienced in the country.

Excess rains followed by floods have for a long time been blamed for creating the most difficult season for white onion production in the country.

According to Fruit & Veg Traders Association President Bernard Sikunyongana, the country is relying on red onions which is produced throughout the year.

Fruit & Veg Traders Association President said consumers will have to rely on red onion through April and early May as they anticipate to start receiving white onions direct from the fields in the previous month.

Sikunyongana told the Zambian Business Times – ZBT that the country’s white onion production has been facing the most difficult approach during the rainy season due to the conditions which do not support the growing of the crop.

Meanwhile, Sikunyongana said there is no need for Importation of white onions as there is enough red onion on the market to satisfy the demand.

“We are predicting that the supply of white onion direct from the field will begin in May this year. This is because white onion cannot be produced during the rainy season so when we produce the white onion we have to stock it for the rainy season while the red onion is produced throughout the year.”

Zambian Farmers have since been encouraged to venture into onion production as there is a large market with potential to make money and create job opportunities.- Zambian Business Times