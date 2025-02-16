WHITE SOUTH AFRICANS GATHER TO SHOW SUPPORT FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP…CLAIMING THEY WERE VICTIMS OF RACISM



Some white South Africans showed support for President Donald Trump on Saturday and gathered at the US Embassy in Pretoria to claim they are victims of racism by their own government.



Hundreds of protesters held placards that read “Thank God for President Trump” and displayed other messages criticizing what they see as racist laws instituted by the South African government that discriminate against the white minority.



Many were from the Afrikaner community that Trump focused on in an executive order a week ago that cut aid and assistance to the Black-led South African government. In the order, Trump said South Africa’s Afrikaners, who are descendants of mainly Dutch colonial settlers, were being targeted by a new law that allows the government to expropriate private land.



The South African government has denied its new law is tied to race and says Trump’s claims over the country and the law have been full of misinformation and distortions. (CNN)