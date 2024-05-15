Who booed the President? – UPND ask

The narrative that President Hakainde Hichilema was booed on Sunday at Heroes Stadium is an agenda of the opposition, Ruth Dante from the UPND media has stated.

Ms Dante said even Mr Brebner Changala, the man who was a stern critic of President Hichilema condemned the “so called” booing.

"That is an agenda of the opposition. Don't fall for it. The question is, who booed the President? I am actually very upset with that narrative