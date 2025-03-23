WHO GAVE AMOS CHANDA PRESIDENTIAL POWERS? – LUNGU’S ABSENCE EXPOSES ABUSE OF POWER AT STATE HOUSE



The FOX Newspaper



Amos Chanda’s recent revelations, published in News Diggers as a recount of his time under President Edgar Lungu, have ignited serious questions about the overreach of unelected officials during Lungu’s presidency. In the interview, Chanda openly admitted that he made critical decisions during a national crisis when Lungu was deep in the wilderness of Mfuwe and completely unreachable.





Chanda claims he stepped in to handle a situation involving Mopani and KCM that threatened to flood Mufulira Mine and put thousands of jobs at risk. But the question is — in what capacity did a mere press aide wield such executive power?





This is not the first time Chanda’s unchecked authority has been questioned. In 2017, Wyngood Malunga publicly raised concerns about the capacity in which Chanda was acting, suggesting that the delegation of presidential powers to an unelected aide was highly irregular and dangerous.





The implications of Chanda’s actions point to a systemic breach of constitutional protocols under Lungu’s administration. How could a press aide — whose role is strictly to manage communication — be allowed to make executive decisions with national consequences?





These revelations have left many wondering: Who else was wielding unchecked power in Lungu’s absence? Were other unelected aides making decisions that shaped the country’s future behind closed doors?





And it’s not just about the past. What about today’s press aides and top officials? Are they drawing lessons from the Lungu era, or are they quietly walking the same path — operating in the shadows, beyond the limits of their office?





These are questions the Zambian people are now asking. The truth matters — and it’s time for those who held, and those who still hold, the keys to State House to account for the power they wield.