OPENING A CAN OF WORMS

By Emmanuel Mwamba

Sometimes, we create a complicated situation in which doing something to correct a problem leads to many more problems.

Who has Spyware in Zambia to tap phones, decrypt texts and messages?

Who has decrypting or intercepting software to monitor mobile calls and phones in Zambia?

Who has a cybesurveilance system to monitor phones and other IT systems?

This case, regarding the leaked audio between State House Special Assistant for Political Affairs, Levy Ngoma and Home Affairs Permanent Secretary, Josephs Akafumba, gives us an opportunity to discuss the role of these invasive technologies used and abused by government systems against citizens in a Democracy and the need to provide for them within the law as agreed by citizens and for specific purposes such as in investigations against organised crimes or terrorism.

In this case, the government systems appear to be used and abused for political purposes.