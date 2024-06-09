WHO IS CORRUPT BETWEEN KALABA AND ECL?- Sikaile Sikaile

By Sikaile Sikaile



WHO IS CORRUPT BETWEEN KALABA AND ECL?

Ba Harry Kalaba, when are you going to tell us how corrupt former President Edgar Lungu was? Indeed, most of you politicians are self-centered. You are in politics to survive. This is why a presidential hopeful ended up being scammed for an iPhone that doesn’t even exist. There is no leadership morality. I fear for the future of my Zambia. The fact of the matter is that, even if any of you today became presidents, there would be nothing good for Zambians. You’re in politics to survive and not serve ordinary citizens. Politicians without any single principle.

I really fear for future generations because one day a serious junkie will govern us in this country.If you were fooled by an iPhone, how will you lead us if you become president Mr. Kalaba? Tamwakatushitishefye imwe nga mwateka yama? Very sad development because I thought you were a principled man when you left PF.

SCS