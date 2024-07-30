WHO IS FRANCIS CHIPYOKA?



Francis Chipyoka joined IBA around May 2021 after previously working at National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) and National Road Fund Agency (NRFA).



He had been out of employment before landing a job at IBA, where he sometimes acted as finance manager when the substantive officer was not available. He previously acted in the position for about four months.



“The finance manager is scheduled for retirement this October and having acted in that position for some time, Mr Chipyoka wanted to be confirmed but he was advised that the position will be publicly advertised once the vacancy arises,” a source said.





Mr Chipyoka was previously a student at NIPA before he was employed immediately after graduation. But his departure is said not to have been smooth.



“There was an irregularity that had occurred between 2015 and 2016 where there was a suspicious payment between a student and the institution,” a source at NIPA said.



“So an investigation was carried out, but it took a lot of time for this investigation to be concluded. He then left.”



As a student, he was in the NIPA Students’ Union (NIPASU) executive committee.