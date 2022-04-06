Larry L Mweetwa



WHO IS WISE ON ZESCO POLE LINE SUPPLY CONTRACT WHICH HAS ANGERED PF

In order for us to understand the dynamics of supply chain systems of pole line at ZESCO it’s imperative to conduct a retrospective analysis of what used to happen in the PF regime.

PF carders and their sponsored media houses are crying that HH and UPND are unwise to buy from source. They should empower citizens even if it means losing billions of Kwacha.

Under PF regime, Edgar would give GBM contract to supply poles to ZESCO and buys them from Zimbabwe at approximately $10Million then sales to ZESCO at $80Million. Because of the inflated prices ZESCO could only afford to buy only 20,000 poles, this created a huge backlog in connection of about 600,000 as of now in applications.

ZESCO is a company and not a political party to assist ruling government gain political mileage in terms of awarding contracts to political carders and paying wives of PF musicians not working for ZESCO at all.

PF was losing over $60 million dollars, HH is saving $36 Million by cutting off middle men and this money can be used to support other services such as free education.

So who is stupid here?