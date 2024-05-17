Whoopi Goldberg Asks Pope Francis To Appear In ‘Sister Act 3’

Whoopi Goldberg has personally extended an invitation to Pope Francis to make a cameo appearance in the upcoming Sister Act 3 film.

The 68-year-old actress and comedian revealed the offer during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Goldberg said she visited the Vatican last October to meet with the pontiff about the third instalment of the beloved comedy series.

“I offered him a cameo. He said he’d see what his time was like,” Goldberg reportedly told Fallon.

Whoopi Goldberg plays Deloris Van Cartier, who goes into witness protection as Sister Mary Clarence, in the Sister Act films. The first movie was released in 1992 to widespread acclaim and commercial success.

According to Whoopi Goldberg, Pope Francis seemed receptive to the idea, as he is apparently “a bit of a fan” of the original film.

The Oscar, Grammy, Emmy and Tony winner said she made multiple attempts over the past decade to meet with the pope before finally securing an audience. She brought “Sister Act” memorabilia to give him as a gift.

“I wanted to thank him,” Goldberg explained, noting she felt relieved after their meeting. “I felt like, ‘Alright, he does get it.’”

Goldberg praised Pope Francis for his relatively progressive stances on social issues like LGBTQ inclusion within the Catholic Church.

“That’s what’s brilliant about the pope because he remembers what JC said, you know?” referring to the teachings of Jesus Christ.

While a script for Sister Act 3 is still being written, Goldberg confirmed to People magazine in March that the long-awaited project “is still on the way” and “percolating.” No release date has been set.