Whoopi Goldberg Defends Carrie Underwood Over Trump Inauguration Backlash

Whoopi Goldberg defends Carrie Underwood over Donald Trump’s inauguration performance but says she “won’t be watching.”

Whoopi Goldberg is defending America Idol winner and country music star Carrie Underwood after the singer received backlash for agreeing to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Ex-President Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States of America in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025, and Carrie Underwood, among others, is set to take the stage as a musical guest.

A spokesperson confirmed to Axios that she will be on the lineup performing ‘America the Beautiful.’.

in a statement Monday, according to the Associated Press, Carrie Underwood said:

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event.”

“I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Even though she also didn’t endorse a candidate for the presidential election in November and has kept her political views quiet throughout her career, she was still subjected to criticism online for associating with Trump.

However, Whoopi Goldberg spoke about the situation on an episode of The View and, as a critic of Trump’s political policies, has even refused to say his name after his election win—she said she wouldn’t criticize Underwood for performing at the inauguration.

“People do what they do for whatever reason,” she said. “I gotta stand behind that.

“I stand behind her. If I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform in some place, I believe they have the same right. I have to support. It doesn’t mean I’m particularly interested. I won’t be watching, but that’s just me.”