Whoopi Goldberg has revealed again that she was never in love with any of her three husbands

Whoopi Goldberg, 68, has revealed again that she was never in love with any of her three husbands.

The American actress/ TV personality was a guest on the show “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.”

During the interview, CNN’s Chris Wallace asked “You were married three times and you have said that you were not in love with any of them and you are not meant for marriage.”

“Yes,” Whoopi agreed.

“But why are you not meant for marriage, you don’t want to share?” Chris asked.

“No, I don’t. I don’t care how you feel. It’s terrible. You know when you’re married to somebody, you have to be invested in how they are feeling,” Whoopi said.

“Absolutely,” Chris agreed.

“I am not,” Whoopi admitted and laughed.

She continued: “I am invested in my kid, I’m invested in her kids, I’m invested in my son-in-law, I’m invested in my friends, but I’m not invested in a relationship that would require as much as having a child requires.

Whoopi, whose birth name is Caryn Elaine Johnson, has said many times that she was never in love with any of her husbands.

During the 1970s, the actress was married to Alvin Martin. Later, she was married to David Claessen in the late 1980s, and finally to Lyle Trachtenberg from 1994 until 1995.

She has one daughter, Alexandrea Martin, 51, from her first marriage.

Watch her speak in the interview below.