Why ‘AI boyfriends’ are becoming popular in China

A trending video on social media sheds light on the influence of ‘AI boyfriends‘ in the lives of young women in Beijing, China’s bustling metropolis.

In an interview addressing this phenomenon, a young woman highlighted the convenience of having an ‘AI boyfriend’ compared to a real-life relationship.

She explained the merits of having an ‘AI boyfriend,’ emphasising the ease of communication and availability at any time.

“I find it more comfortable conversing with an ‘AI boyfriend’ because they are always accessible,” she shared.

The ‘AI boyfriend’ was noted for providing stress relief and emotional support, contributing to a sense of ease amidst daily challenges.

Another individual mentioned how their hectic work schedule led them to rely on an ‘AI boyfriend’ due to limited time for personal connections.

“My busy life leaves me with little time for loved ones, so I find solace in the companionship of an ‘AI boyfriend,’” she expressed.

However, AI expert Gary Marcus cautioned against overreliance on such virtual relationships, citing potential dangers as they lack tangible reality but are merely artificial intelligences.

The growing trend of ‘AI boyfriends’ reflects a shifting landscape in interpersonal connections, raising discussions about the boundaries and implications of technology in modern relationships.

