WHY ARREST PERSONS COMMENTING ON THE HEALTH OF THE PRESIDENT?- Laura Miti

By Laura Miti

WHY ARREST PERSONS COMMENTING ON THE HEALTH OF THE PRESIDENT?

I was thinking again about the people who have been arrested for commenting on President Hichilema’s health.

My question is – isn’t discussing presidential health a national pastime in Zambia?

I mean – people told us how many brain cells Levy supposedly had left after his accident. How many times did Sata die, before he actually died. As for EL, his liver or some other organ were forever barely functioning. I remember “his” medical records being splashed in the Post.

Compared to what his predecessors went through, this Kateks ain’t seen nothing. That a suggestion he is hospital should land people in police cells, on the very first time Maina Soko gave people an excuse to add him to our hobby list, makes him or the people around him just too thin skinned, me thinks.

Come on! It’s not funny, unprincipled and nasty actually, to talk about health – police cells🤔.