Why borrow from the bank at high rates when you have money in NAPSA – Mweetwa

Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa says it is pointless for workers to go to the bank to borrow money at exorbitant rates while they have their money sitting elsewhere.

Mweetwa says government wants to see workers who contribute to the National Pension Scheme Authority begin to access their money while they are still in employment and still have energy to invest.

The Minister was speaking in Livingstone at the Professional Secretaries Association of Zambia Annual Convention.

Mweetwa said government wants to see workers start investing for their future while they are still in employment.

Speaking at the same event, Professional Secretaries Association of Zambia President Christabel Musefwe thanked government for taking the Zambia Institute of Secretaries bill to parliament.

Cabinet last Friday approved in principle the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to amend the National Pension Scheme Authority Act so as to provide members of the Scheme an option to access part of the contributions before retirement.

Credit: ZNBC