Laura Miti shares:

This is baffling Mr President. You fire an ACC Board that, from what we hear, just needed to be allowed to do it’s job.

Then, with a Cabinet that has overseen poor performance and straight out misconduct – you transfer, shift, rearrange, reorder, adjust, reseat the same people. Why?

Why can’t Cabinet Ministers be replaced?

By the way, it will be very interesting to see who constitutes the new ACC Board.

It’s a litmus test.