WHY CAN’T YOU FIRE THOSE THIEVING AND INCOMPETENT MINISTERS? LAURA MITI ASKS HH

Dear President Hichilema, there are a number of Ministers that are begging to be replaced? Why are you failing to do so and choosing instead to further bloat the civil service with new PS positions.

Please do a skills audit in the civil service and, I swear, you will find people deserving of promotion. Not this bringing people from outside. Those from outside – please make them Ministers. It is PSes that run government.

Let’s not continue making that position political.