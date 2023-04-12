Why Conflicting Statements From Minister Of Defense And Minister Of Finance On The Issue Of Mealie Meal- Maxwell Chongu

WHY CONFLICTING STATEMENTS FROM MINISTER OF DEFENSE AND MINISTER OF FINANCE ON THE ISSUE OF MEALIE MEAL

By Maxwell Chongu

We seem to have COMMUNICATION BREAKDOWN at Ministerial Level i wonder which statement is correct ?

Minister of finance Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane signed an SI 10 of 2013 to allow the importation of mealie meal as one way of ending Mealie Meal crisis in Zambia.

Let me categorically state that the signing of the SI 10 of 2013 was not done following laid down procedure as no minister has the power to allow the importation of GMO without the authority of the Scientific advisory committees approval or public consultation and all this is enshrined in our BIOSAFETY ACT OF 2007 with keen interest on section 11 and 14.

Today at a joint press briefing Minister of Defense Ambrose Lufuma has issued a conflicting statement saying the imported mealie meal is meant for Congo market which will transit through Zambia with tight state escort.

I am interested in knowing why Zambia is moving at lightening speed to ensure availability of mealie meal in Congo at the expense of majority ZAMBIANS having difficulties in accessing the staple commodity.

Who is benefiting from mealie meal that will be imported to Zambia on Ministry of Agriculture export permits, escorted by the defense under tight security, using tax payers money ?

How is the Zambian Government benefiting from this transaction?

Has Zambia signed a MOU with CONGO to become an agent of delivering mealie meal to Congo ?