Why did President Edgar Lungu lose Zambia’s 2021 election? And what explains the victory of the main opposition candidate Hakainde Hichilema?- Sishuwa Sishuwa

Why did President Edgar Lungu lose Zambia's 2021 election? And what explains the victory of the main opposition candidate Hakainde Hichilema? My latest article

provides the answers.

The article uses a longitudinal comparative perspective to analyse the 2021 transfer of power. It takes the previous elections since the transition to multi-party democracy in 1991 as a body in which patterns of incumbency failure can be seen.

The article then identifies five pervasive patterns that seem present in all polls that have resulted in leadership change or turnovers: a struggling economy with a clear blame orientation, a unified opposition, a depoliticised military, a rather impartial electoral commission, and collective memory of incumbent defeat. The importance of each of these factors varies over time, but collectively they shape election outcomes in decisive ways.

I then apply these five variables to the 2021 election that resulted in the defeat of the incumbent President and the victory of the opposition candidate. I argue that the repeated failure of incumbency advantage in Zambia reflects the institutionalisation of democratic processes, notably embodied in competitive elections, an increasingly independent electoral commission, effective opposition parties that can devise robust campaign strategies, and a military that continues to choose non- intervention whenever an incumbent is defeated. More broadly, I demonstrate why alternation is becoming routine while the power of incumbency is in decline.

The article draws from in-depth interviews with the key actors who were centrally involved in the 2021 election and additional ad hoc discussions with ordinary citizens, voters, and employees. These included interviews with political, military, and electoral officials, the defeated incumbent Lungu, as well as former presidents of #Zambia (Rupiah Banda), Tanzania (Jakaya Kikwete) and Sierra Leone (Bai Koroma) who helped manage the transition. The interviews are supplemented with contemporary newspaper articles from the Zambian press. Although Hichilema, now President of Zambia, was unavailable for interviews, I was able to draw upon his pre-election speeches.

