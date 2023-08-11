WHY DID UPND AND MR HICHILEMA GO AGAINST THE SADC RESOLUTION ON AFRICOM?- Fred M’membe

Fred M’membe





WHY DID UPND AND MR HICHILEMA GO AGAINST THE SADC RESOLUTION ON AFRICOM?



It is very well known that SADC agreed that no country in the region would host United States of America Africa Command (AFRICOM). But why has Mr Hakainde Hichilema gone against this agreed SADC position? Why did he agree to host an AFRICOM Security Cooperation Office in Lusaka?



Other countries that understand our history well, such as South Africa, have remained resolute and firm in their support of SADC decision not to host AFRICOM in Southern Africa. Mr Hichilema’s decision to side with and to be an agent of imperialism will prove very costly to Zambia.



And as a servant of the people, Mr Hichilema owes all Zambians an explanation!



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party