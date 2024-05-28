Why Diddy Avoided Stating Cassie’s Name In Apology

Music mogul Diddy recently found himself in the eye of a storm when a 2016 video of him allegedly assaulting singer Cassie surfaced on CNN.

The footage, which shows Diddy chasing and physically assaulting Cassie, sparked widespread outrage and shock among fans.

The rap mogul apologised via his Instagram page in response to the public outcry. However, fans quickly noted that he did not mention Cassie by name in his apology.

According to TMZ, this omission was not accidental but a legal necessity. When Diddy and Cassie settled a lawsuit in November, they signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA), effectively barring them from speaking publicly about each other. Mentioning Cassie in his apology could have landed Diddy in serious legal trouble.

Diddy’s legal team reportedly played a significant role in crafting his apology, ensuring he did not say anything that could jeopardize his NDA or any other ongoing lawsuits.

This situation has put Diddy in a difficult position, with public pressure mounting. Numerous fans and celebrities have denounced the star, with LeBron James even unfollowing Diddy on Instagram.

The rapper is currently facing several legal issues. Apart from the controversy surrounding the 2016 video of him allegedly assaulting singer Cassie Ventura, Diddy is also dealing with several lawsuits and a federal investigation.

Since November, Diddy has faced five separate civil lawsuits accusing him of a range of sexual misconduct and other illegal activities. One of these cases has already been settled, but the others remain active.

Federal agents have raided properties linked to him as part of an ongoing investigation. The nature of the investigation is not fully known, but it is reportedly part of a sex trafficking investigation out of New York.