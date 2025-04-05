WHY DIDN’T MUSOKOTWANE AND MILUPI TESTIFY IN THEIR CASE, IF THE ALLEGATIONS WERE FALSE? – Chilufya Tayali

Chilufya Tayali writes::::::::::::::::::

WHY DIDN’T MUSOKOTWANE AND MILUPI TESTIFY IN THEIR CASE, IF THE ALLEGATIONS WERE FALSE? @20:00HRS

I have learnt with shock, that minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane and his infrastructure counterpart , Charles Milupi received did not go to court to claim their innocence in a case where they are accused of having been bribed.

It is alleged in count one, that Zulu published defamotory matter through a press conference which he held at parliament on March 3, 2022 alleging that that Finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane received a corrupt transfer of $250,000 from an unknown campany.

It is alleged in the second count that Zulu at the same press briefing, accused Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi of equally receiving the same amount through a bank transfer.

In the third count it is alleged that Zulu on March 3, 2023, aspersed that Mulchand Kuntawala greased Milupi’s palms with $150,000 so that he could secure the position of Board Chairman for the Road Development Agency (RDA).

According to Zulu, Kuntawala was given his position two days after he made the corrupt transfer.

In a ruling on case to answer, magistrate Chibwili said the law maker needed to be placed on defense, so that he can lay bare the corrupt activities by the trio.

But what surprises me is that the two Ministers never turned in court to give their position.

