WHY DO YOU FEAR THE PRESIDENT, WHY ARE YOU NOT TELLING HIM THE TRUTH THAT HE IS NOT TELLING THE TRUTH?

By Hon Saili Mavegie Phiri

When I was watching a press briefing yesterday, I felt like I was watching a campaign rally. It was like watching a President addressing predecessors weaknesses. Through the whole press briefing I learnt that People are not honest.

The president claims that he secretly talks to the former president ECL and that he is a good person spearheading the reconciliation and the other one is not telling the public the truth. so my question was, if that’s the truth, why does he keep on castigating his predecessor in all his public appearances?

If the president meant to reconcile himself with his predecessor, he would have avoided talking much about his predecessors weaknesses and failures. He would have focused much on how to shame the public that think he is a difficult person who is not willing to unite with the other.

If Edgar Lungu failed it’s not his duty as a president to judge him because one day people will also judge him. “Chimbuzi chinukhila ali panja, kunya nkudekha”.

The toilet starts smelling when you are out. Allow your works to speak for you, people will judge and credit you. It is not the duty of the President to praise himself, but the people who see his works, your works will speak for you.

Imagine if you were Edgar Lungu and whenever your successor is having a public appearance all he talks about is you, what would you think about that person? would you wish to reconcile with such a successor? The focus shouldn’t be on what PF govt did but what you are able to do.

People are not telling the President the truth because they are scared .