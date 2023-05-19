WHY DO YOU FEAR THE PRESIDENT, WHY ARE YOU NOT TELLING HIM THE TRUTH THAT HE IS NOT TELLING THE TRUTH?
By Hon Saili Mavegie Phiri
When I was watching a press briefing yesterday, I felt like I was watching a campaign rally. It was like watching a President addressing predecessors weaknesses. Through the whole press briefing I learnt that People are not honest.
The president claims that he secretly talks to the former president ECL and that he is a good person spearheading the reconciliation and the other one is not telling the public the truth. so my question was, if that’s the truth, why does he keep on castigating his predecessor in all his public appearances?
If the president meant to reconcile himself with his predecessor, he would have avoided talking much about his predecessors weaknesses and failures. He would have focused much on how to shame the public that think he is a difficult person who is not willing to unite with the other.
If Edgar Lungu failed it’s not his duty as a president to judge him because one day people will also judge him. “Chimbuzi chinukhila ali panja, kunya nkudekha”.
The toilet starts smelling when you are out. Allow your works to speak for you, people will judge and credit you. It is not the duty of the President to praise himself, but the people who see his works, your works will speak for you.
Imagine if you were Edgar Lungu and whenever your successor is having a public appearance all he talks about is you, what would you think about that person? would you wish to reconcile with such a successor? The focus shouldn’t be on what PF govt did but what you are able to do.
People are not telling the President the truth because they are scared .
Beans Saili M Phiri, HH never mentioned ECL in his speech but PF leadership. He commented only when an issue you and your PF say ECL is being mistreated ( by Frank Mutubila), only a person who is insane will never speak of the past. History is always important. We all live with it. If you are at work and do not see mistakes of the past then you are mad. HH is their to remind Zambians where were coming from, where we are and where are going.
He talked of all presidents – KK, Chiluba, Mwanawasa, Banda, Data and Lungu.
All is good to me though you who are with PF were offended. I have not heard you speak of KK, FTJChiluba or Mwanawasa you keep on defending ECL why because truth pains and you are feeling pains of your misbehaving after you are kicked off.
Rome was not built in a day. Let us learn to be thankful where it’s due baba.
It is hard for PF to accept but for me, I will remember ECL as the president who took this country to the sewers. He was a reckless leader who only cared about himself and his cronies. A divisive figure, absolutely corrupt in every sense of the word.
During the run up to the August 2021 elections, I spent sleepless nights (literally) thinking about the hell that Zambia would be if PF rigged their way back to power.
Every day I thank God for delivering us from the clutches of the demonic PF.
S. M. Phiri . You should try and get your facts right. Your uncle Frank a former ambassador on pf ticket is the one who is worried about lungu.
HH does not miss a wick of sleep over your defunct leader. You are still suffering from 2021 election defeat . Deal with
For the record you will never be President of Zambia phiri wanyala wailasha.