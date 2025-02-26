Why does he lie?The matter of Kalengwa mine has been in court since 2007- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
Why does he lie?
The matter of Kalengwa mine has been in court since 2007.
Before that, it was an asset of the State.
The mine has been re-opened because the court process was completdd and exhausted by the Supreme Court not because he intervened or firected do.
It came to a natural end process.
Why does he lie or choose to exagerate?
There is a similar explanation to Luanshya Mines, where Grant Thornton ( President Hakainde Hichilema and receiver manager participated in its sale and by his action the mine remain closed for a long time. And where current Deputy Chief Justice Michael Musonda, SC, served Vice Chair of the Sub-Committee on Contracts and Legal Matters of the GRZ/RAMCOZ Negotiating Team on the sale of certain Roan Antelope Mining Corporation of Zambia Plc (in Receivership) assets to Luanshya Copper Mines PIc).
The mining area known as Kalengwa mine situate in Mufumbwe District of North-Western Province, of the Republic of
Zambia, has been the subject of legal proceedings dating as far back as 2007.
This Court has had occasion to determine two
appeals relating to the same mine. These involved the appellant. Euro Africa Kalengwa Mines Limited and Hetro Mining and Ore Dealers Limited.
This man is something else, the said mines had been inoperational for over 40 and 20 years respectively. Does it matter whether the cases where in court or not but the fact remains that they were closed and not operational for such long periods. Let me refresh Mr. Mwamba memory, president HH is on record saying that mining should not be done in court but on the mine site and so he indicated that his government would do everything posible to resolve any issues concerning mining companies outside court and ensure they resume operations which is what has happened for most of these mines which were inoperational including KCM so I don’t know which lie Mr. Mwamba is talking about. Mr. Mwamba is well know for twisting stories to suit his narrative so it’s should not be a surprise to anyone that he can twist one as well. Is he saying chief Mumena was also lying when he said the mine had been closed for over 40 years and even asked where president HH had been all this time the mine was closed?