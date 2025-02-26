Why does he lie?The matter of Kalengwa mine has been in court since 2007- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Why does he lie?



The matter of Kalengwa mine has been in court since 2007.



Before that, it was an asset of the State.

The mine has been re-opened because the court process was completdd and exhausted by the Supreme Court not because he intervened or firected do.





It came to a natural end process.



Why does he lie or choose to exagerate?

There is a similar explanation to Luanshya Mines, where Grant Thornton ( President Hakainde Hichilema and receiver manager participated in its sale and by his action the mine remain closed for a long time. And where current Deputy Chief Justice Michael Musonda, SC, served Vice Chair of the Sub-Committee on Contracts and Legal Matters of the GRZ/RAMCOZ Negotiating Team on the sale of certain Roan Antelope Mining Corporation of Zambia Plc (in Receivership) assets to Luanshya Copper Mines PIc).





The mining area known as Kalengwa mine situate in Mufumbwe District of North-Western Province, of the Republic of

Zambia, has been the subject of legal proceedings dating as far back as 2007.





This Court has had occasion to determine two

appeals relating to the same mine. These involved the appellant. Euro Africa Kalengwa Mines Limited and Hetro Mining and Ore Dealers Limited.