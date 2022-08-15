WHY ETHIOPIA WAS NEVER COLONIZED

Ethiopians trained lions 🦁 to capture the soldiers of the enemy and fought side by side with cheetahs🐱, bees, which enabled them to win all the wars of #colonization against them and to be the only country in the world to have never been colonized.

At the battle of Adwa Ethiopian warriors skilled in sword fighting called Shotel destroyed the invading Italian soldiers in hand to hand combat.

The Battle of Adwa was the climactic battle of the First Italo-Ethiopian War. The Ethiopian forces defeated the Italian invading force on Sunday 1 March 1896, near the town of Adwa. The decisive victory thwarted the campaign of the Kingdom of Italy to expand its colonial empire in the Horn of #Africa.

The Ethiopians surrounded the Italians for two weeks and, upon Empress Tayitu’s advice, cut off the fort’s water supply. The Italian commander agreed to surrender if they would be allowed to leave with their firearms. Menelik agreed that they could leave the garrison.