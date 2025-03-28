WHY GARRY NKOMBO AND NOT MAKOZO CHIKOTE?



Penjani Zulu Questions



This evening, President Hakainde Hichilema has fired Garry Nkombo as Minister of Local Government, yet no action has been taken against Makozo Chikote, whose name has been tied to the Luampa Council Constituency Development Fund (CDF) scandal.





Ms. Hillary Weza, Director of Chika Investment Limited, exposed the luampa lawmaker’s involvement in the CDF controversy. Later PACRA documents, revealed that the lawmaker was still a shareholder of Chika Investment Limited when Luampa Council awarded it contracts under the CDF. Despite this clear conflict of interest, the minister remains in office, untouched.





Why Garry Nkombo and not Makozo Chikote?



Is Chikote untouchable?



If not now, then when will he be held accountable?





If this government was truly committed to transparency and accountability, then Chikote’s continued stay in office would not be tolerated.





Today Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM), who declared his business interests yet was convicted and remains in prison. Meanwhile,luampa lawmaker who according to PACRA documents maintained ties to a company benefiting from government contracts remains free and continues to serve as a minister.



When will Makozo Chikote face the white gloves 🧤?