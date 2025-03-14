Why has HH allowed his Official Spokesperson to discuss and speculate on the health status of Edgar Lungu? – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Does President Hichilema want us to discuss his health Status or lack of it?





..Why has he allowed his Official Spokesperson to discuss and speculate on the health status of his predecessor?..



● President Hichilema has a duty to respect the rights and privacy of his predecessor and punish such persons violating those rights





Recently the Zambia Police heavily clamped down on persons speculating on the health of President Hakainde Hichilema.



The Inspector General of Police arrested even ordibary bloggers that merely shared such stories on social-media.





But yesterday both State House Chief Communications Specialist, Clayson Hamasaka, engaged in an extensive monologue about the alleged illness of Zambia Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





As if to make it worse, Hamasaka signed the statement in his official capacity as State House Spokesperson.



This is President Hichilema speaking.





Later in the evening we saw a vile post by Seer 1, obviously sanctioned by his masters at State House, making similar false assertions or news on the alleged state of President Lungu’s health.





Is this the discourse that President Hichilema wants the nation to discuss? Does he think details related to his health are secret merely because people are decent enough and respect his fundamental right to privacy not to discuss it?





I’ve personally stayed away from this debate and speculation as it totally unethical.



But it is seriously disheartening to see President Hichilema’s Spokesperson and his men engaged in such immoral and unethical debate over his predecessor.





It is imperative that President Hichilema shows leadership by stopping such a course of this debate.



Attached: Video of Minister of Home Affairs, Hack Mwiimbu threatening to arrest those discussing the health of President Hakainde Hichilema