Why Has the Speaker Ignored This Very Active Case?

Lusaka, Zambia

On 27th June, 2024, 9 Members of Parliament filed in the constitutional court against respondent Miles Sampa and el.

Despite its potential implications, the second deputy Speaker Moses Moyo this afternoon ruled on a case that is before the courts

The case, filed under constitutional jurisdiction at the Constitutional Registry in Lusaka, involves notable figures such as Christopher Chishimba Kang’ombe, Nickson Chilangwa, Musonda Mpankata, Ronald Kaoma Chitotela, Remember Mutale, Brian Mundubile, Stephen Kampyongo, Mulenga Fube, and Mutotwa Kafwaya as petitioners. They are challenging alleged violations and contraventions of the Constitution of Zambia, citing specific articles from the Constitution (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016, and the Patriotic Front Party Constitution.

The petitioners have brought forward allegations of constitutional breaches, particularly focusing on Article 60 (2)(d), which addresses the obligations and responsibilities of political parties, read together with Article 8(c), Article 9(a) and (b), and Article 1(3) of the Constitution. They have named Miles Bwalya Sampa as the first respondent in this high-profile case.

As the case unfolds in the Constitutional Court, the public and stakeholders await further developments and hope for clarity from the Speaker’s office. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching consequences for Zambia’s political landscape and constitutional adherence.

For now, the actions from the Speaker’s office remains a point of contention, raising questions about accountability and the role of the legislative body in addressing and acknowledging critical legal proceedings