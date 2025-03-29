WHY HASN’T GARY NKOMBO BEEN REPLACED WITH A WOMAN OR YOUTH? Asks LUZENDI



…as he accuses Hichilema of empty rhetoric and inclusivity



Lusaka… Saturday March 29, 2025



Socialist Party (SP) member and activist Thompson Luzendi has criticized President Hakainde Hichilema, accusing him of failing to match his words with actions regarding inclusivity in governance.





Mr Luzendi argued that despite the President and his administration repeatedly emphasizing the need for constitutional amendments to enhance the representation of youth, women, and persons with disabilities, recent actions suggest otherwise.





He stated that the President’s decision to replace former Minister of Local Government Gary Nkombo with another older male politician, Hon. Gift Simuunza Sialubalo, contradicted Hichilema’s stated commitment to inclusivity.





According to Luzendi, the President had a “golden opportunity” to demonstrate his dedication to diversity by appointing a young MP, a woman, or a person with a disability.



However, he asserted that Hichilema opted to maintain the status quo, reflecting a continued preference for “recycled old politicians over fresh, diverse voices.”





“True leaders lead by example,” Luzendi stated, adding that the President’s actions revealed a gap between his rhetoric and reality.



He called on Zambians to see through what he described as a “facade” and to demand transparency instead of manipulation.





Mr Luzendi further argued that if President Hichilema was genuinely committed to inclusivity, he would have taken action without the need for constitutional amendments.





He accused the government of using marginalized groups as “political pawns” to justify a process that could potentially undermine democracy.





“The Constitution is not a tool for political expediency; it is the foundation of our democracy,” he emphasized, urging Zambians to reject all forms of hypocrisy.