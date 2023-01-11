Why have boys continued performing poorly?

STAKEHOLDERS in the education sector have called for a detailed research to interrogate why boys have continued to perform poorly in examinations compared to girls.

The country has in the past two years recorded poor performance among boys at Grade 7 and 9 levels, with only nine boys making it on the list of the 50 best-performing learners in last year’s Grade 9 examinations.

National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) executive director Aaron Chansa said in an interview that a detailed research will help ascertain why boys are performing poorly.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail