Why havent the state issued any msg on the death of Hon Alexander Chikwanda who was not only a cabinet minister in various Govts but,a states man who was also part of the struggle for independence?…

Seeing the state quiet and pretending as if we dont have a funeral for a senior politician is worrisome…

So far,The presidents official page,the veep or even most serving cabinet ministers pages have mentioned nothing about his death,shockingly flags are still full mast too!…

Was there any beef with the current Govt or its an oversight?…

We are setting a bad precedent,lets mourn people who contributed to the affairs of our nation with same respect no matter the difference in political affiliations…🚶‍♂️

Thomas Sipalo,

KomboniPresident