Why Hire an Executive Jet, when you have parked yours?- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Why Hire an Executive Jet, when you have parked yours?





Zambia has invested in a presidential jet, the G650 Gulfstream. It is a large, ultra-long-range business jet known for its speed and long distance.





The new plane was bought to help phase out the Challenger an aged mid-sized business jet manufactured by Bombardier Aerospace.



But President Hichilema has vowed never to ride in it and pledged to sell it.



As can be seen in the arrival pictures, I wonder what the cost of hiring a similar plane from Tokyo to Dar-es-Salaam cost the tax payer, while the Zambian jet languishes in ZAF aircraft hangar.





State House has since removed pictures showing the plane in the background, an indication that they hope you dont see thos and you therefore don’t discuss it.



They know its wrong!